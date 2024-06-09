Ludhiana: Juvenile among 3 held for labourer’s murder

Police officials said they solved the murder case of a 25-year-old labourer with the arrest of his three friends, including a juvenile, on Saturday. The accused were arrested from Bihar. The accused were arrested from Samastipur in Bihar and brought to Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

They added that the juvenile was the mastermind of the murder. According to police, the juvenile and the deceased liked the same girl, which was the reason behind the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sooraj Kumar, 25, Manoj Sahni, 23, and a juvenile - all residents of Barewal village.

Sarabha Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Paramvir Singh said that Vikas Kumar, 25, was found murdered on June 4 in a vacant plot in Barewal village.

The SHO added that the accused had escaped and left the state after committing the crime. Police teams conducted multiple raids in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to arrest the accused, as the latter were changing location frequently to evade arrest.

“The accused have no permanent address in the city and lived in rented accommodations. The police had no idea about their hometowns. The police investigated the matter technically and traced the accused from Samastipur in Bihar. The police recovered a bike from their possession, which they used to escape after executing murder,” the SHO added.

“The victim had befriended a girl from the village. The juvenile also liked the same girl. After he came to know about her friendship with Vikas, he hatched a conspiracy to murder him. He involved two others in executing the crime,” he said.

The SHO added that on Tuesday night, the accused called the victim for a party and after they were intoxicated, the accused took Vikas to a vacant plot and hacked him to death. Before killing Vikas, the accused had threatened him to stay away from the girl, but he refused right away, officials said.