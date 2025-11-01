Ludhiana: Juvenile among 4 held for murder of 24-year-old youth

Police on Friday apprehended four people, including a minor, in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Sooraj Kumar, alias Manish, whose body was found in fields near Noorwala–Kasabad road on Wednesday. The main accused, identified as Niranjan Kumar, 33, suspected Sooraj of having an illicit relationship with his wife and conspired to kill him with the help of three aides — Sanjay Kumar, 27; Jai Ram, 18; and a 17-year-old boy. Police said an investigation was ongoing in the case. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rupinder Singh said the group attacked Sooraj with a knife, other sharp-edged weapons, and a cable before tying him up. “After the assault, they placed the body in a red plastic tub, sealed it in two gunny sacks and dumped it in the fields late on Tuesday night,” he added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-I) Sameer Verma said Niranjan planned the murder with calculated precision. “He sent his wife to Bihar for Chhath Puja and called Sooraj home under the pretext of having drinks. Sooraj had no reason to suspect him,” Verma said. Investigators said the victim was made to consume alcohol before the attack.

The juvenile reportedly drove the motorcycle used to transport the body while Niranjan carried the sacks.

Police said the co-accused did not receive any money for the crime and acted out of loyalty to Niranjan.

