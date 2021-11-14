Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana juvenile home inmate sodomised, 10 teens booked

After the victim raised a complaint, a case was registered at the Shimlapuri police station on the complaint of the observation home superintendent Arun Aggarwal.
In his complaint, Aggarwal said that on November 8, the 17-year-old inmate had filed a written complaint saying the accused boys had been sexually exploiting him since November 3.
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 17-year-old juvenile home inmate was allegedly thrashed and sodomised for six days. Ten of his fellow inmates were booked for the same on Saturday.

After the victim raised a complaint, a case was registered at the Shimlapuri police station on the complaint of the observation home superintendent Arun Aggarwal.

In his complaint, Aggarwal said that on November 8, the 17-year-old inmate had filed a written complaint saying the accused boys had been sexually exploiting him since November 3.

He also alleged that whenever he resisted, the accused would thrash him. Shimlapuri assistant sub-inspector Ranjeet Singh said the police have registered a case against ten juvenile home inmates under Sections 377 (sodomy), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

