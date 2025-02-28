Ludhiana: Kapurthala man held for Jagraon store shooting

Almost a month after car-borne miscreants fired as many as 11 bullets, targeting a hardware store in Roomi village of Jagraon, the Sadar Jagraon police arrested a Kapurthala resident in connection with the case on Thursday. Police also recovered two illegal pistols, one magazine, 10 bullets, two mobile phones and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car used in the crime, from his possession. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the mastermind of the conspiracy, Rupinder Singh of Tarewala village in Moga is settled in the US. He had hired four miscreants for the crime following a rivalry with the store owner.

The arrested accused has been identified as Robin Kumar of Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala. Three more accused involved in the crime have also been identified, but are yet to be arrested.

Sub-inspector Surjit Singh, station head officer (SHO) at the Sadar Jagraon Police station, stated that several teams were formed to trace the accused. He added that on January 31, Avtar Singh of Chhajawal, Jagraon, filed a complaint with the police stating that unidentified assailants had fired at least 11 bullets targeting the shutter of the locked hardware store, belonging to his son Jatinder Singh. The bullets pierced through the shutter and damaged the store’s glass door.

“The police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed outside the shop. Following the complaint of the father of the store owner, an FIR under Sections 125, 324(4), 61(2) of BNS, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the complainant’s former son-in-law Rupinder Singh and his aides,” the SHO said.

“Complainant Avtar stated that the accused Rupinder was married to his daughter. However, she had divorced him. The accused suspected his brother-in-law Jatinder of causing differences between the couple. Avtar further alleged that in 2019, the accused had hired contract killers to harm his son. A case was already registered against him,”he added.

The SHO further added that several teams were formed to trace the accused involved in the crime. Robin Kumar, who runs a mobile repair shop was arrested, cops said. The accused told police that Rupinder had contacted him through a common link, and he received ₹50,000 for the task.

A hunt is on to nab the rest of the accused.