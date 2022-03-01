Ludhiana | Karwal accused of ignoring aides after elections

Seen by the side of Congress candidate from Atam Nagar constituency Kamaljit Singh Karwal during the entire election campaign, Gurvinder Singh aka Prinkle has now accused Karwal of ignoring him after the elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prinkle uploaded a video on his facebook page on February 28 stating that Karwal has been ignoring him after the voting day (February 20), as he (Prinkle) sought support from Karwal in getting a false FIR cancelled against his parents in Jagadhri (Haryana) during the elections.

He alleged that Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjeet Bains got the false FIR registered against him and his parents for cheating, as he was supporting Karwal, who was contesting against Bains in Atam Nagar constituency.

In the video, Prinkle was also seen warning others to stop running behind the politicians as they do not care about the supporters after the elections are over. He said the result of assembly elections are still awaited, but politicians have started showing their true colours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I even stood by Karwal’s side when the opposition opened fire during the election campaign and now Karwal does not even respond to my phone call. They even humiliated me. It is not that I will not be able to get the false FIRs cancelled on my and my parents name. The false FIRs will be cancelled, but it is only the thing that Karwal did not stand by my side even when he promised to do so before the elections. I even suffered huge losses in my business as I remained busy campaigning for Karwal for over a year. I have now realised that there is no difference between Bains and Karwal as they both are using others for their own benefit,” said Prinkle, while asking Karwal to stand by the side of his other supporters in future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Bains group got a shot in the arm and took a dig at Karwal by stating that Bains had already warned Karwal’s supporters of this during the election campaign. In the social media posts, LIP supporters stated that Bains had warned that Karwal only wants to use his supporters to win the elections and will switch off his phone when his supporters would need him.

When contacted, Karwal said he does not wish to comment on the baseless allegations levelled by Prinkle. “I do not know what he is doing and under whose influence. The video has also been deleted from his facebook account now. I do not want to comment on the baseless allegations being levelled by him,” said Karwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}