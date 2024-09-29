Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Khanna police recover 200 kg poppy husk hidden under apples

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 29, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Tarlochan Singh stated that acting on a tip-off, the police stopped a pickup Jeep loaded with apple crates on the Machhiwara-Samrala road near Urna village, Ludhiana; upon searching the vehicle, they uncovered 10 bags of poppy husk weighing nearly 199 kg hidden underneath the apples

The CIA staff from Khanna and Samrala Police dismantled a drug supply chain that was smuggling narcotics from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab by hiding under the apples. The authorities intercepted a jeep, originally appearing to transport apples, and discovered nearly 2 quintals of poppy husk hidden beneath the crates.

The DSP added that Mohammad Ali, the driver of the vehicle, who was intercepted on the Machhiwara-Samrala road near Urna village, Ludhiana, had been transporting the drugs from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab. (HT Photo)
The DSP added that Mohammad Ali, the driver of the vehicle, who was intercepted on the Machhiwara-Samrala road near Urna village, Ludhiana, had been transporting the drugs from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ali, a resident of Chamba.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Tarlochan Singh stated that acting on a tip-off, the police stopped a pickup Jeep loaded with apple crates on the Machhiwara-Samrala road near Urna village. Upon searching the vehicle, they uncovered 10 bags of poppy husk weighing nearly 199 kg hidden underneath the apples.

The DSP added that Mohammad Ali, the driver of the vehicle, had been transporting the drugs from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab. He was arrested on the spot. The police have registered a case against him and will be conducting further investigations to determine where the narcotics were intended to be supplied.

The DSP also added that with the arrest the police have broken a major drug supply chain running from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab. This breakthrough will significantly disrupt the flow of narcotics into the region.

Further investigation revealed that the smuggler had strategically placed the drugs under crates of mostly rotten apples, which he had purchased at low prices. The plan was to dispose of the spoiled apples once the drugs reached their intended destination.

