Ludhiana: Khanna police return 129 stolen, lost mobile phones to owners

The Khanna police on Saturday handed over 129 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners as part of an ongoing drive to trace lost and stolen devices. The people had lost their phones to burglars and snatchers in the past few months.

Police officials interacting with locals during a district- level solution camp in Khanna on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

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The phones were returned during a special programme led by senior superintendent of police (SSP), Khanna, Darpan Ahluwalia, who said the recovery was made possible through coordinated efforts of the district police and cyber crime teams.

The SSP urged citizens to immediately report the loss or theft of mobile phones at the nearest Saanjh Kendra. He said that once a complaint is registered, the device can be blocked through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, preventing its misuse and enabling police to track it if someone attempts to use it.

He said mobile phones often contain sensitive personal and financial information, making prompt reporting crucial. The SSP also advised recipients of the recovered phones to visit their respective saanjh kendras to have the devices unblocked and restored for regular use.

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{{^usCountry}} The occasion was also used to spread awareness about cybercrime. Ahluwalia cautioned people against sharing banking details, passwords or OTPs with unknown persons and urged victims of online financial fraud to immediately contact the 1930 cybercrime helpline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The occasion was also used to spread awareness about cybercrime. Ahluwalia cautioned people against sharing banking details, passwords or OTPs with unknown persons and urged victims of online financial fraud to immediately contact the 1930 cybercrime helpline. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing the initial hours after a cyber fraud as the “golden period,” he said prompt reporting significantly increases the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering money.

The locals expressed gratitude to police for recovering and returning their phones, describing the initiative as a people-friendly step that strengthens public trust in law enforcement.

Police officials reiterated their commitment to tackling both conventional and cyber crimes through technology-driven policing and public cooperation.