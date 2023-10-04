Ludhiana: Khuddian kick starts procurement operations in Asia’s largest grain market

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian ensured a smooth and hassle-free procurement season in the state while launching paddy procurement operations at Asia’s largest grain market in Khanna on Wednesday. Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian visiting Grain Market, Khanna for paddy procurement . (HT PHOTO)

“Any kind of problem faced by farmers would be highly unwarranted as elaborate arrangements, including electricity water supply, toilet blocks, has been made by the government at grain markets,” Khuddian said, adding that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had launched the procurement operations at Shri Chamkaur Sahib on Tuesday wherein he informed about elaborate arrangements made by the government at grain markets.

Accompained by Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Khuddian said the grain markets in Ludhiana have witnessed the arrival of 8352 MT paddy, of which 7837 MT crop has been purchased by agencies while only 515 MT crop is due for purchase.

He stated that this year paddy crop has produced a good yield, along with proper colour, as per specifications. He further reiterated that special metres have been given to mandi staff to check moisture content in the crop. The payment would be directly credited to the bank accounts of farmers.

The minister said at Khanna mandi, Pungrain, Markfed, Warehousing Corporation and PUNSUP would be purchasing crops. He added that over 16 lakh MT crop is expected to arrive in Ludhiana this year.

