Ludhiana: Kin conceal farmer’s suicide note for 3 years, mother, 2 brothers booked

A case been filed after the family members of a Doraha farmer concealed his suicide note for at least three years, officials said. The farmer had ended his life by jumping into canal on July 13, 2021.His body was fished out on July 17, 2021. His wife found the suicide note written in a pocket diary and filed a complaint. The Doraha police lodged a case of abetment to suicide against mother and two brothers of the deceased three years after his death. The complainant alleged that a suicide note written in a diary and his motorcycle were found near the spot. (HT File Photo)

The complainant stated that her husband had ended his life after being harassed by his mother and two brothers. The woman alleged that during distribution of ancestral land, her husband got his share of 2.5 acre in Barmalipur village. The common tubewell was installed on the chunk of land which had gone to his mother. The complainant stated that the mother and two brothers of her husband were harassing him and forcing him to sell the land to them.

The complainant alleged that a suicide note written in a diary and his motorcycle were found near the spot. However, his son and daughter had concealed the suicide note following pressure by the accused. Hence, the police had inquest proceedings in the matter.

The woman added that she filed a complaint on finding the suicide note .

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that following an investigation, the police lodged an FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.