 Ludhiana: Kin conceal farmer’s suicide note for 3 years, mother, 2 brothers booked - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Kin conceal farmer’s suicide note for 3 years, mother, 2 brothers booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 28, 2024 10:33 PM IST

The woman alleged that during distribution of ancestral land, her husband got his share of 2.5 acre in Barmalipur village

A case been filed after the family members of a Doraha farmer concealed his suicide note for at least three years, officials said. The farmer had ended his life by jumping into canal on July 13, 2021.His body was fished out on July 17, 2021. His wife found the suicide note written in a pocket diary and filed a complaint. The Doraha police lodged a case of abetment to suicide against mother and two brothers of the deceased three years after his death.

The complainant alleged that a suicide note written in a diary and his motorcycle were found near the spot. (HT File Photo)
The complainant alleged that a suicide note written in a diary and his motorcycle were found near the spot. (HT File Photo)

The complainant stated that her husband had ended his life after being harassed by his mother and two brothers. The woman alleged that during distribution of ancestral land, her husband got his share of 2.5 acre in Barmalipur village. The common tubewell was installed on the chunk of land which had gone to his mother. The complainant stated that the mother and two brothers of her husband were harassing him and forcing him to sell the land to them.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The complainant alleged that a suicide note written in a diary and his motorcycle were found near the spot. However, his son and daughter had concealed the suicide note following pressure by the accused. Hence, the police had inquest proceedings in the matter.

The woman added that she filed a complaint on finding the suicide note .

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that following an investigation, the police lodged an FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Kin conceal farmer’s suicide note for 3 years, mother, 2 brothers booked
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On