Ludhiana | Kin of dead fashion designer hold candle march

Kin of a fashion designer, who had ended her life by hanging herself after being allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws on January 1, held a candle march in Sarabha Nagar seeking arrest of the accused.

The protestors said the police have arrested only two accused, including the husband of the victim, while the rest of the accused are roaming freely and the police are not arresting them.

Family members and friends of the 31-year-old victim said if the police did not arrest the rest of the accused they would intensify the protest. Kin of the victim said she had married six years ago and had a two-year-old son.

A case of dowry death was registered against her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and four others at Division number 8 police station .