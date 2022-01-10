Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Kin of dead fashion designer hold candle march
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Kin of dead fashion designer hold candle march

Kin of a 31-year-old fashion designer, who had ended her life by hanging herself after being allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws on January 1, held a candle march in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, seeking arrest of the accused
Family of fashion designer Manvi along with the residents went for Candle Light March at Sarabha Nagar Market in Ludhiana; kin of victim said she had married six years ago and had a two-year-old son (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Family of fashion designer Manvi along with the residents went for Candle Light March at Sarabha Nagar Market in Ludhiana; kin of victim said she had married six years ago and had a two-year-old son (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Kin of a fashion designer, who had ended her life by hanging herself after being allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws on January 1, held a candle march in Sarabha Nagar seeking arrest of the accused.

The protestors said the police have arrested only two accused, including the husband of the victim, while the rest of the accused are roaming freely and the police are not arresting them.

Family members and friends of the 31-year-old victim said if the police did not arrest the rest of the accused they would intensify the protest. Kin of the victim said she had married six years ago and had a two-year-old son.

A case of dowry death was registered against her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and four others at Division number 8 police station .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out