Ludhiana: Labourer booked for minor girl’s rape

The PAU police on Monday booked a 24-year-old labourer for allegedly raping a minor girl for the past one year and impregnating her.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Kumar. He is married, while the victim is 16 years old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub inspector Rajinderpal Singh, PAU station house officer, said that according to the victim, the accused lives near her house.

He had been sexually exploiting her for almost a year and threatening her against telling anyone. The SHO added that the victim is eight months pregnant. She lodged a complaint with police on Monday.

Taking swift action, police registered an FIR and launched a manhunt against the accused.