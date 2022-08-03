Ludhiana: Labourer stabbed to death, friend hurt in robbery bid

An unidentified miscreant stabbed a labourer to death with a sharp-edged weapon and injured his friend in a robbery bid on Oswal Road in Doraha. The victims, who are factory workers, were consuming liquor at a vacant plot when the accused turned up there and told them to hand over money.

The victim has been identified as Meraj Ali, 35, a native of Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh. He was living here in a rented accommodation. His friend, who suffered injuries, is Manjay Kumar, 35, a native of Siwan of Bihar.

The FIR has been registered following the statement of Kumar, who sustained a stab injury on the right side of his chest.

Kumar said that on July 30 while returning from the factory, they stopped at a vacant plot to consume liquor. He added that a man turned up there and demanded money from them. When they stated that they don’t have money, the accused took out a knife and stabbed them.

The complaint said that the assailants stabbed Ali in his stomach and also attacked Kumar. He raised the alarm following which passersby informed the police.

Sub-inspector (SI) Lakhbir Singh, the investigating officer, said police rushed both victims to the hospital, where Ali succumbed to the injuries on Monday, while Kumar survived. His condition is stable.

The SI added that a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against an unidentified assailant. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused. Police suspect drug addicts to be behind the murder.