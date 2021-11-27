Ludhiana labourer strangles wife to death

A man strangulated his wife to death after a row over his extramarital affair in Laxmi Nagar of Sahnewal on Thursday.

Upon realising that he had murdered his wife, the accused, Ram Nishad, 32, fled, leaving the body in their rented accommodation. Their son discovered the body upon returning from school, and raised the alarm.

The victim,Kiran Devi, 31, had been married to Nishad for 10 years and the couple has two sons. The complainant, Moti Devi , the couple’s neighbour, said Nishad was seeing other women, and also spending money on them, which led to frequent quarrels between them.

“Of late, Nishad had started beating up Kiran. On November 26, we heard raised voices coming from their unit, but did not intervene as they fought often. We saw Nihad leaving in a hurry. When their son returned from school, and found his mother unresponsive, he raised the alarm. We found Kiran lying on the floor with strangulation marks around her neck and alerted the police.”

Sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh, Kanganwal police post in-charge, said it was Kiran’s second marriage. Her son from her first marriage was also living with her.

A case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered against Nishad at the Sahnewal police station. A hunt is on for his arrest and police teams are scouting the railway station and bus stand to ensure that he does not leave the city.