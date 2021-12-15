Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana lad wins gold at taekwondo national championship

Ritvik Mehta, a Class 8 student of the Indus World Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, bagged the gold medal at the 1st Gold Cup National Taekwondo Championship, which was held at the Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Amritsar on Sunday
The winner of the national taekwondo championship, Ritvik Mehta, with his medal and certificate in Ludhiana on Monday.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The school management, including the principal and other faculty members, commended the youngster for his accomplishments, while wishing him well for future tournaments. The faculty members also appreciated his parents’ efforts. HTC

