Ludhiana lad wins gold at taekwondo national championship

Ritvik Mehta, a Class 8 student of the Indus World Senior Secondary School, bagged the gold medal at the 1st Gold Cup National Taekwondo Championship, which was held at the Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Amritsar on Sunday.

The school management, including the principal and other faculty members, commended the youngster for his accomplishments, while wishing him well for future tournaments. The faculty members also appreciated his parents’ efforts. HTC