Ludhiana | Laid off during lockdown, man takes up weapon smuggling; arrested

The accused used to work at a hosiery unit in Ludhiana, but after being laid off, he took up smuggling of weapons
The Ludhiana man accused of smuggling would buy weapons from Bhagpat of Uttar Pradesh and sell them to snatchers and robbers. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was arrested with two illegal weapons and ammunition on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused, Amit Singh of Dhandhra Road, was held with a .30 bore, a .32 bore pistol, eight bullets and one magazine near Jain Temple, while he was on a way to deliver a consignment.

The accused used to work at a hosiery unit, but after being laid off, he took up smuggling of weapons. Singh would buy weapons from Bhagpat of Uttar Pradesh and sell them to snatchers and robbers.

A case has been lodged against the accused under sections of the Arms Act. He had no previous criminal record.

