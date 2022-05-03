Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Liquor smuggling accused attempts suicide in jail
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Liquor smuggling accused attempts suicide in jail

The inmate, who hails from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr), had been lodged in the jail for the past one and a half months
According to jail officials, the liquor smuggling accused went to the bathroom of the Ludhiana Central Jail and tried to hang himself from the grills of the skylight using a piece of cloth. (Istock)
Published on May 03, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man accused of liquor smuggling attempted suicide in the bathroom of Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday afternoon. Other inmates and jail staffers rescued him and rushed him to the civil hospital, from where he was referred him to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The inmate, who hails from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr), had been lodged in the jail for the past one and a half months.

According to jail officials, he went to the bathroom of the jail and tried to hang himself from the grills of the skylight using a piece of cloth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP