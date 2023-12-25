close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Liquor vend employees assault manager, rob 10 lakh

Ludhiana: Liquor vend employees assault manager, rob 10 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 25, 2023 07:48 AM IST

The manager alleged that he found that some cash was being stolen from the vend. Later, he caught the two accused stealing the cash and scolded them for the same

Two employees of a liquor vend along with their aides allegedly thrashed the manager and robbed 10 lakh from his possession in Dugri, police said on Sunday.

Ludhiana: Liquor vend employees assault manager, rob ₹10 lakh
Ludhiana: Liquor vend employees assault manager, rob 10 lakh

The manager of the liquor vend, Mohit Sovani, in Dugri, filed a complaint a case against Rakesh Kumar alias Honey Gujjar and Honey Gill, both salesman at the vend. Their two aides, who were involved in the crime, are yet to be identified.

The manager Mohit Sovani alleged that he found that some cash was being stolen from the vend. Later, he caught Rakesh and Honey stealing the cash and scolded them for the same. On December 22, Rakesh and Honey along with their accomplices barged into his office in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and attacked him before fleeing with 10 lakh.

ASI Balveer Singh said that a case under sections 323, 451, 506, 34 and 120-B of the IPC has been filed against the accused.

Monday, December 25, 2023
