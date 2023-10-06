Ludhiana: Litigants a harried lot as lawyers continue strike
The protest by the District Bar Association (DBA) against the proposal of shifting certain areas of Ludhiana district with Malerkotla entered its second day on Friday.
As part of the protest, the association observed a “no work day” following which, the lawyers did not appear in the courts. The courts adjourned the cases to respective next dates. Due to the two days’ protest, the litigants harried a lot.
According to the DBA members, the state government is trying to shift some of the areas of Ludhiana district, including Raikot, Payal, and Khanna sub-divisions, to Malerkotla district. The sub-divisional Bar associations of Khanna, Jagraon, Payal, and Samrala are already protesting against the move.
Chetan Verma, the president of the District Bar Association, Ludhiana, and a member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, condemned the decision and said the decision would affect all. The DBA had already submitted a memorandum to the state government through district administration.
Vice-president DBA Karan Singh said they will take further action after discussion.