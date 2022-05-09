Ludhiana | Livestock sector’s budgetary needs in focus at GADVASU

The department of dairy economics and business management, College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a workshop on budgetary requirements of the state’s livestock sector.

Varsity vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh was the chief guest for the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said the workshop would provide useful policy inputs for the livestock sector ahead of the state’s budget session.

Singh highlighted the importance of the livestock sector in agricultural diversification and enhancing the farmers’ income.

CODST dean Ramneek, meanwhile, said the department was dedicated to generating data related to various aspects of livestock and providing policy inputs.

Livestock economics assistant professor Inderpreet Kaur pointed out that the sector contributes more than 40% to the total agricultural gross domestic product, but the allocation of budget to this sector out of total agricultural and allied budget stood at a meagre 5.2%.

Other speakers stressed upon strengthening market research for the dairy sector, the need for investment for generation of good quality reliable data and budgetary interventions for enhancing farmers’ income through allied agriculture.

ICAR National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research, New Delhi, director PS Birthal said higher budgets are required for the sector’s development and stressed upon considering the cost of milk production while fixing milk procurement prices.

University officials, other experts and progressive farmers also provided inputs during the workshop.