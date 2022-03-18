Ludhiana: Locals thrash couple engaged in fight, three booked

People residing in three LIG flats thrashed a couple, which was fighting on a street and hurling abuses, police said on Thursday, adding that an FIR has been registered against three persons under the charges of assault and molestation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Neetu, Raju and Rajvir Singh — all residents of LIG flats on Chandigarh road.

The complainant said that he had entered into a verbal spat with his wife over some issue. “I said something to my wife, but Neetu assumed that it was referred to him,” he added.

“After sometime, Neetu, along with Raju and Rajvir, barged in my house and thrashed us. The accused also molested my wife before fleeing,” the complainant added.

ASI Jagtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under sections 452, 354, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Division Number 7 police station.

A hunt is on to arrest the accused, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}