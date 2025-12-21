Search
Ludhiana: Locksmiths hired to repair almirah flee with gold jewellery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 06:24 am IST

Two locksmiths called to repair an almirah lock allegedly fled with gold and silver jewellery in Shivaji Nagar. The theft came to light two days later when the family opened the cupboard to take out ornaments and found them missing.

An FIR under sections 305 and 3 (5) of BNS has been lodged against the unidentified accused. (HT Photo for representation)

Acting on the complaint of Abhishek of Shivaji Nagar the Division number 3 registered a case against two unidentified accused and started investigation.

ASI Gurmukh Singh said that Abhishek in his statement to the police stated that on December 15 his wife and he were at home when two men who make locks and keys passed through their street, calling out for work.

They called the locksmiths inside to repair the Almirah lock. While pretending to fix the lock, the accused allegedly stole jewellery kept inside, without them noticing anything unusual. After finishing the so-called repair, they left the house.

He added that on December 17 when the family opened the locker to take out jewellery, they discovered the ornaments had vanished. Shocked, they initially searched the house thoroughly, thinking the jewellery might have been misplaced.

However, they later recalled that the only outsiders who had recently accessed the cupboard were the locksmiths, raising suspicion that he might have stolen the items.

ASI Gurmukh Singh that the family has been asked to provide a detailed list of the missing jewellery to ascertain the exact loss.

An FIR under sections 305 and 3 (5) of BNS has been lodged against the unidentified accused.

