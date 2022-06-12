Ludhiana logs 13 Covid cases, highest since Feb 23

Thirteen new coronavirus cases were detected in the district on Saturday, the highest since February 23. No casualty was reported.

The new cases have taken the district’s case count to 1,09,994, of which 1,07,669 patients have recovered and 2,282 have succumbed to the virus. At present, there are 43 active cases in the district, of which 41 are under home isolation and two are hospitalised. The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.

