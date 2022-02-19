Ludhiana logs 18 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

As many as 18 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two deaths were reported in the district on Friday.

With this, the death count due to the disease has reached 2,271. At present, there are 179 active Covid cases in the district, of which 161 are under home isolation, while 17 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and one is admitted to the government hospital.

As per the report shared by the district administration, there are currently 1,09,578 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the district, of which 1,07,128 persons have recovered.