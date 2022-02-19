Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana logs 18 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
chandigarh news

Ludhiana logs 18 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

As per the report shared by the district administration, there are currently 1,09,578 confirmed Covid cases of in Ludhiana
t present, there are 179 active Covid cases in Ludhiana, of which 161 are under home isolation. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 18 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two deaths were reported in the district on Friday.

With this, the death count due to the disease has reached 2,271. At present, there are 179 active Covid cases in the district, of which 161 are under home isolation, while 17 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and one is admitted to the government hospital.

As per the report shared by the district administration, there are currently 1,09,578 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the district, of which 1,07,128 persons have recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP