Ludhiana logs 2 deaths, 94 fresh Covid cases

Two persons succumbed to Covid-19, while 94 more persons were found infected with the virus in the city on Sunday.

The district currently has 1,231 active cases, of which 1,103 are in home isolation, 1,127 are admitted at private hospitals and one at government hospital.

As many as 11 patients, including five district residents, are on ventilator support. The total deaths due to Covid-19 in city, has mounted to 2,242.

According to the report, as many as 1,09,141 persons have so far tested positive for the virus in the district, of which 1,04,568 have recovered. At present, there are 15 active micro-containment zones across the district.