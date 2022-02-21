Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana logs 22 fresh Covid cases, no deaths

Ludhiana on Sunday reported 22 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district on Sunday reported 22 fresh Covid-19 cases, and in a major respite no death was reported in the district.

The total positivity count now stands at 1,09,613, of which 1,07,194 persons have recovered from the virus. As many as 147 patients are still active, of which 136 are under home isolation.

There are ten patients undergoing treatment, while one of the patients is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

