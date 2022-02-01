Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana logs 267 fresh Covid cases, six deaths

Ludhiana reported 267 fresh Covid casess and six deaths pushing the toll to 2,219; the number of active cases in the district stands at 3,097
Ludhiana reported 267 fresh Covid cases and six deaths. (HT File)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Registering a downward trend, the district reported 267 fresh cases of Covid and six deaths on Monday.

The deceased included a 78-year-old woman of BRS Nagar, a 45-year-old man of Chak Kalan, a 50-year-old woman of Chakkar village, a 79-year-old woman of Cheemna village, a 60-year-old man of Aggar Nagar and a 50-year-old woman of Patti Rathi Baddowal.

The six deaths pushed the district’s death toll to 2,219. However, the number of active cases dropped to 3,097; of these, 2,879 are in home isolation, while 209 are undergoing treatment at private facilities and nine at government hospitals.

27 patients, including 14 residents of Ludhiana and 13 from other districts, are on ventilators.

The district health department officials said 17 areas have been declared as micro-containment zones across the district.

