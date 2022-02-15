Ludhiana logs 30 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

The district on Tuesday reported 30 fresh infections and two Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The two deaths pushed the total toll to 2,266, while the total number of Covid cases in the has climbed to 1,09,515. A total of 1,06,982 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are 267 active cases in Ludhiana at present, out of which 241 patients are under home isolation. As many as 25 patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while one is admitted in a government health facility.

The administration has extended the Covid-related restrictions until February 25.