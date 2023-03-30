Ludhiana logs 41 Covid cases in a month; positivity rate at 1.2%

The district reported six fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday. From March 1 to 30, Ludhiana reported 41 fresh cases with the positivity rate rising to 1.2%, according to the data shared by the health department. Ludhiana administration has received instructions from both the state and central government to conduct mock drills to check Covid-19 preparedness. (HT File Photo)

There were speculations of two Covid-led deaths in Ludhiana on Thursday. However, that are yet to be ascertained by the health officials. As per the officials, Ludhiana witnessed the last Covid death on October 20, 2022.

A 52-year-old man from Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, who was admitted to a private hospital on March 29 due to acute health issues, tested positive for Covid on Thursday and died the same day.

Meanwhile, the district administration has received instructions from both the state and central government to conduct mock drills to check Covid-19 preparedness.

Deputy medical commissioner Dr Ramandeep Kaur said, “An advisory has been issued to wear masks and maintain social distancing amid the fresh surge. As per directions of the state government, we will conduct mock drills on Friday and Saturday to assess the situation on parameters like availability of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds, functional TSA oxygen plants, etc.”

“The manpower status, including availability of doctors, staff and nurses, trained paramedics, who are involved in Covid frontline work, will be taken into consideration. Besides, medicines and ambulance stock will also be assessed.” she said.

Urging residents to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour, civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur said, “We received guidelines to remain vigilant amid spurt in Covid-19 cases. We have received directions to ramp up the testing in the city. Meanwhile, we urge people not to lower their guards and follow Covid- appropriate behaviour.”

RT-PCR lab yet to get operational

After three years of battle against Covid-19, RT-PCR samples from Ludhiana are still being sent to Patiala for testing. The RT-PCR laboratory here that was completed two months ago is yet non-operational as it awaits approval from the ICMR-PGI.