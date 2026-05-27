Ludhiana logs 64.8% polling, Payal records highest voter turnout

The municipal council elections across Ludhiana district witnessed an enthusiastic voter turnout despite scorching heat with Payal emerging as the highest polling constituency, while Khanna recorded the lowest voter participation among the six civic bodies that went to polls. The poll process remained peaceful largely with minor scuffles.

Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jagraon on Tuesday. The elections recorded strong participation by women voters across several councils. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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According to the official polling data released after the conclusion of voting, an overall turnout of 64.8% was recorded across Doraha, Jagraon, Khanna, Payal, Raikot and Samrala municipal councils. Out of a total electorate of 2,02,785 voters,1,31,437 exercised their franchise.

The voters queued outside the polling station from 8 am as the process started.

Payal municipal council topped the district in voter participation with an impressive polling percentage of 80.1%. The town also witnessed the highest participation among women voters, with female turnout touching 81.1%, slightly higher than the male turnout of 79.1%.

Raikot followed closely with a turnout of 70.1%, while Doraha registered 69.4% polling. Samrala also recorded healthy participation at 68%.

On the other hand, Khanna reported the lowest turnout at 61.9% despite having the largest voter base among all municipal councils. Out of 96,475 voters in Khanna, only 59,723 cast their votes. Jagraon too remained below the district average with 63.6% polling.

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{{^usCountry}} The elections also recorded strong participation by women voters across several councils. 64.3% women voters turned up at polling booths to practice their franchise, while 65.2% men voters cast their votes. In Raikot, female turnout stood at 70%, nearly equal to male participation, while Doraha recorded almost identical turnout among men and women at around 69% each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The elections also recorded strong participation by women voters across several councils. 64.3% women voters turned up at polling booths to practice their franchise, while 65.2% men voters cast their votes. In Raikot, female turnout stood at 70%, nearly equal to male participation, while Doraha recorded almost identical turnout among men and women at around 69% each. {{/usCountry}}

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Election officials said polling remained largely peaceful across the district, barring a few isolated incidents reported during the day. Authorities had deployed adequate police personnel and security arrangements at sensitive polling stations to ensure smooth conduct of elections.