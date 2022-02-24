Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana logs 9 fresh Covid cases

The total count of Covid cases in Ludhiana has reached 1,09,650, of which 1,07,288 patients have recovered and 2,272 have succumbed to the disease
There are 90 active Covid cases in Ludhiana, of which 77 are under home isolation. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 10:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district on Thursday logged nine fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours with no casualty reported during this period, as per the bulletin released by the district health department.

The total count of Covid cases in the district has reached 1,09,650, of which 1,07,288 patients have recovered and 2,272 have succumbed to the disease.

There are 90 active cases in the district, of which 77 are under home isolation, twelve are admitted at private hospitals and one at a government facility.

The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.

