Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana logs five more Covid cases
chandigarh news

Ludhiana logs five more Covid cases

As many as five persons were found infected with the Covid virus in the district on Saturday
Of the active Covid cases in Ludhiana, 58 are in home isolation, ten are admitted at private hospitals and one at government hospital. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as five persons were found infected with the Covid virus in the district on Saturday.

At present, the district has 69 active cases, of which 58 are in home isolation, ten are admitted at private hospitals and one at government hospital.

Currently, one patient is on ventilator support. The total deaths due to Covid-19 in the district has increased to 2,273.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP