Ludhiana logs five more Covid cases
As many as five persons were found infected with the Covid virus in the district on Saturday
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:40 PM IST
As many as five persons were found infected with the Covid virus in the district on Saturday.
At present, the district has 69 active cases, of which 58 are in home isolation, ten are admitted at private hospitals and one at government hospital.
Currently, one patient is on ventilator support. The total deaths due to Covid-19 in the district has increased to 2,273.
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}