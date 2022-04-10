Ludhiana logs one fresh Covid case

One fresh case of Covid was reported in the district during the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday. The number pushed the total tally to 1,09,796 cases. There were 12 active cases in the district.

₹38.2L road project inaugurated

Ludhiana Looking to bring relief from the pot-holed streets, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga on Saturday inaugurated the project to reconstruct the streets of Chander Nagar in Ward Number 91. He was accompanied by Congress councillor Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu’s husband Baljinder Sandhu. Bagga stated the streets will be constructed at a cost of ₹38.2 lakh and more such projects will be inaugurated in the coming days.

Traffic police holds awareness drive

Ludhiana With a motive to reduce fatality in road mishaps, traffic police held meetings with auto drivers, bus drivers and shop keepers. Police asked shopkeepers to park their vehicles properly and assist customers to avoid wrongful parking. The drive was launched on the directions of the director general of police (DGP-Traffic) and will continue till April 15.

Seminar on architecture at PAU

Ludhiana Indian Institute of Architects’ (IIA) Punjab chapter organised a session on ‘Northern Dialogues - Architecture in service of common man’ during the ongoing four-day Interior-Exterior Expo 2022 at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Over 600 architects and residents from different parts of the country participated in the session and shared their views on the need of architects in making the cities and states more liveable.