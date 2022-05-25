Ludhiana logs two fresh Covid cases

Two Covid cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the district’s total case count to 1,09,929. While 1,07,636 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. At present, all 13 active cases in the district are under home isolation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More news in brief

Jujhar Group of Companies to hire 1,000 employees

Ludhiana Jujhar Group of Companies has announced that they will hire around 1,000 employees from the state within this financial year from across the categories such as technology, sales and marketing. Pramod Kumar, head, human resources (HR), said, “The organisation is looking for trustworthy and dependable people who can help them achieve their goals. Our priority has always been to choose someone who can lead the company.”

PCMSA extends support to govt’s endeavours against corruption

Ludhiana Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has expressed its unconditional support to the government in its efforts to combat corruption in the state.

Dr Akhil Sarin, state president, PCMSA, said, “Corruption was the major issue based on which the last elections were fought. People of the state have been given an unprecedented mandate to the current government in this direction. As a pro-people organisation, we support the government’s endeavours to combat deep-rooted corruption in the state.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a joint statement, PCSMA state chief advisors Dr Gagandeep Singh, Dr Indervir Gill, and Dr Gagandeep Shergill said, “We hope that the current government will rein in the corrupt elements at all levels, be it delivery of healthcare services to public or departmental issues such as transfers, postings, and purchase of equipments.”

Proposal to be sent to name Halwara Int’l Airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha: MLA Pappi

Ludhiana

On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi on Tuesday visited martyr’s ancestral house in Sarabha village on Tuesday.

The MLA— accompanied by senior AAP leader and educationist KNS Kang— garlanded the statue of the martyr.

Pappi said a bus stand in Mullanpur Dakha has been named after the martyr by the Punjab government, besides the state government would soon send a proposal to the Union government to name Halwara International Airport after the revolutionary, who attained martyrdom at the age of 19 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “As a mark of respect, Punjab government organises a state-level function on the death anniversary of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha in Sarabha village every year.”