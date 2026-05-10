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Ludhiana: Lok Adalat settles over 1.10 lakh cases in district

According to officials, more than 1.15 lakh pre-litigation and pending matters were taken up during the exercise, of which over 1.10 lakh were amicably settled through mutual compromise.

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The National Lok Adalat held across Ludhiana district on Saturday disposed of more than 1.10 lakh cases, with settlement awards worth 199.77 crore passed during proceedings conducted at five judicial court complexes.

The National Lok Adalat being held in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The Lok Adalat was organised at court complexes in Ludhiana, Jagraon, Samrala, Khanna and Payal under the supervision of district and sessions judge-cum-chairperson of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ludhiana, Harpreet Kaur Randhawa.

According to officials, more than 1.15 lakh pre-litigation and pending matters were taken up during the exercise, of which over 1.10 lakh were amicably settled through mutual compromise.

Among the notable settlements was an execution case titled Piara Singh versus Harbans Kaur, pending for more than 12 years. The petition, linked to a decree passed in 2011, was withdrawn after both parties reached a compromise, enabling the decree holder to receive the benefits of the long-pending judgment.

Another settlement involved a motor accident claim case titled Vicky Kumar versus Deepanshu. Vicky Kumar, who suffered permanent disability in a road accident and has since been confined to a wheelchair, was awarded 25 lakh. Insurance company ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd undertook to release the compensation within 45 days through a cheque issued in the claimant’s name.

Officials said people seeking legal assistance or information regarding Lok Adalats can contact the toll-free helpline number 15100.

Advocate Vipin Saggar, president of the District Bar Association, Ludhiana, and advocate Himanshu Walia, secretary of the association, were also present during the proceedings.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Lok Adalat settles over 1.10 lakh cases in district
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Lok Adalat settles over 1.10 lakh cases in district
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