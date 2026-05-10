Ludhiana: Lok Adalat settles over 1.10 lakh cases in district

The National Lok Adalat held across Ludhiana district on Saturday disposed of more than 1.10 lakh cases, with settlement awards worth ₹199.77 crore passed during proceedings conducted at five judicial court complexes.

The National Lok Adalat being held in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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The Lok Adalat was organised at court complexes in Ludhiana, Jagraon, Samrala, Khanna and Payal under the supervision of district and sessions judge-cum-chairperson of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ludhiana, Harpreet Kaur Randhawa.

According to officials, more than 1.15 lakh pre-litigation and pending matters were taken up during the exercise, of which over 1.10 lakh were amicably settled through mutual compromise.

Among the notable settlements was an execution case titled Piara Singh versus Harbans Kaur, pending for more than 12 years. The petition, linked to a decree passed in 2011, was withdrawn after both parties reached a compromise, enabling the decree holder to receive the benefits of the long-pending judgment.

Another settlement involved a motor accident claim case titled Vicky Kumar versus Deepanshu. Vicky Kumar, who suffered permanent disability in a road accident and has since been confined to a wheelchair, was awarded ₹25 lakh. Insurance company ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd undertook to release the compensation within 45 days through a cheque issued in the claimant’s name.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said, “The Lok Adalat system provides litigants an effective platform for speedy and cost-effective justice. Awards passed in Lok Adalats carry the status of a civil court decree and are final in nature, with no appeal permissible under law. The settlements through Lok Adalats help reduce litigation burden while promoting harmony between disputing parties. Refund of court fees and disposal of cases through mutual consent remain among the key advantages of the mechanism.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said, “The Lok Adalat system provides litigants an effective platform for speedy and cost-effective justice. Awards passed in Lok Adalats carry the status of a civil court decree and are final in nature, with no appeal permissible under law. The settlements through Lok Adalats help reduce litigation burden while promoting harmony between disputing parties. Refund of court fees and disposal of cases through mutual consent remain among the key advantages of the mechanism.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the smooth conduct of proceedings, 48 benches were constituted at the Ludhiana district headquarters, while 10 additional benches functioned across Jagraon, Samrala, Khanna and Payal subdivisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the smooth conduct of proceedings, 48 benches were constituted at the Ludhiana district headquarters, while 10 additional benches functioned across Jagraon, Samrala, Khanna and Payal subdivisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Randhawa said the next National Lok Adalat will be held on September 12, 2026, while a Special Lok Adalat for cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act is scheduled for July 18, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Randhawa said the next National Lok Adalat will be held on September 12, 2026, while a Special Lok Adalat for cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act is scheduled for July 18, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said people seeking legal assistance or information regarding Lok Adalats can contact the toll-free helpline number 15100.

Advocate Vipin Saggar, president of the District Bar Association, Ludhiana, and advocate Himanshu Walia, secretary of the association, were also present during the proceedings.

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