Ludhiana: Lok adalats resolve over 60k cases in city

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ludhiana, organised a national lok adalats at district courts in Ludhiana and civil courts in Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala, and Payal. The initiative, aimed at resolving pending cases and pre-litigation disputes, provided quick and affordable justice to litigants. A total of 61,629 cases were taken up during the people’s court, out of which 60,232 cases were successfully resolved with mutual consent from both parties. (HT File)

The event was conducted under the guidance of Harwinder Singh, secretary of Punjab State Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar, and led by district and sessions judge-cum-chairperson of DLSA, Ludhiana, Harpreet Kaur Randhawa.

The event was closely monitored by Harvinder Singh, secretary of DLSA, Ludhiana.

Harwinder Singh explained that the lok adalats addressed a wide range of cases, including civil matters such as rent disputes, bank recoveries, property issues, and utility bill disputes, as well as criminal cases involving compoundable offences and claims under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The event also handled pre-litigation disputes, offering a platform for amicable resolutions before cases reached the court system.

To streamline proceedings, 31 lok adalat benches were set up at the district level, with an additional eight at the sub-divisional level. These benches were chaired by judicial officers and included senior advocates and social workers who contributed to the process.

DLSA Ludhiana’s secretary urged citizens to utilise the lok adalat system to settle disputes amicably, highlighting the benefits of speedy, cost-effective justice that reduces the burden on traditional courts.

The event showcased the effectiveness of lok adalats in alleviating judicial backlogs and promoting accessible, efficient justice for all.