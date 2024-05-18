 Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat: With ₹17-crore assets, Warring richest in fray - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat: With 17-crore assets, Warring richest in fray

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
May 18, 2024 10:06 PM IST

Punjab Congress president and grand old party’s nominee Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is the richest among all 43 candidates in poll fray from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, according to the assets declared by the candidates in their poll affidavits. Raja warring declared assets over 17 crore.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (PTI)
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (PTI)

He is followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and sitting MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi. Congress rebel and Independent candidate Kamaljit Singh Brar is also among the richest with declared assets of over 6.65 crore.

Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Ravneet Singh Bittu and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon have declared assets over 5.5 crore.

Raja Warring has declared his assets worth 17.05 crores, including immovable assets worth 9.25 crore. Ahead of the assembly elections in 2022, the Punjab Congress chief had declared his assets worth 15.11 crore. Warring has a Mahindra Scorpio sports-utility vehicle.

AAP nominee Pappi has declared his assets worth 9.77 crore. While ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, he had declared assets of 9.08 crore. Pappi has not declared any vehicle in his assets.

Congress rebel Kamajit Singh Brar, who is contesting election as an Independent candidate, has declared assets of 6.65 crore. He is a first-timer in Lok Sabha elections. Brar has immovable assets worth 4.48 crore. He has a Mitsubishi Pajero SUV as well. Brar, a former general secretary of Punjab Youth Congress, was expelled from the party for “anti-party activities” in November 2022. Brar was vocal against Raja Warring.

SAD’s Ranjit Singh Dhillon, 59, who is also a former MLA, has declared assets worth 5.93 crore, including immovable assets of 4.84 crore. His total assets ahead of the 2022 assembly elections were 4.75 crore. Dhillon has a Toyota Innova car.

Bittu owns 1997-model Esteem

Three times MP Bittu has a 1997 model Maruti Esteem car, which has a current value of 40,000. In the affidavit filed ahead of these elections, he declared 5.87 crore worth of assets, including immovable assets worth 5.08 crore. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he had declared assets worth 5.42 crore.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

