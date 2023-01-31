Ludhiana: Maharashtra man held for stealing bag containing 7 lakh from reception party

Police on Monday arrested a man, hailing from Maharashtra, for allegedly stealing a bag containing ₹7 lakh from a reception party at a marriage palace in Gahore village in Dakha. However, his accomplice is absconding.

According to the police, the members of the gang used to come to Ludhiana during the wedding season and get involve in stealing cash and jewellery from parties.

The arrested accused has been identified as Bobby Sagar Gangade of Jalgaon in Maharashtra. His aide Arjun is from Gulkhedi Ghadia village of Madhya Pradesh.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Tilak Raj Shad, 68, of Anand Nagar of Haibowal Kalan in Ludhiana.

Shad said he held a reception party for the marriage of his son, Akhilesh Kumar Shad, at Grand Orchid marriage palace in Gahore village at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on January 29.

He said that during the cake cutting ceremony of the newlywed couple, he went on the stage after putting a bag containing cash on a chair and found it missing when he came back.

He said that when they scanned the drone camera footage, they found a man fleeing after stealing the bag and informed police.

ASI Pritam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a man present outside the marriage palace identified the suspects and informed them that they are living in a rented accommodation in Sherpur area of Ludhiana.

The police conducted a raid and arrested Bobby. The police are trying to trace the other accused.

The ASI added that the accused are members of an organised gang. More arrests have been expected.

This is not the first case of thefts in weddings in the city. On October 3, 2022, the Ludhiana police arrested a 40-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter, who belong to Madhya Pradesh. The duo used to come to Punjab during the wedding season to execute thefts in lavish weddings in Ludhiana and other major cities.

