Ludhiana: Maharishi Valmiki’s teachings inspire righteousness: Kataria

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday stated that Maharishi Valmiki guided people toward truth and righteousness, showing how faith and self-realisation can transform lives from darkness to light. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria addressing the gathering in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at an event organised by the Central Valmiki Sabha India on the occasion of Pargat Diwas of Adi Kavi Valmiki, Kataria highlighted that Valmiki wrote the Ramayana, an epic that continues to inspire generations with its message of Dharma. He noted that the Ramayana has long served as a guide for ethical and moral living, teaching people how to live as ideal individuals, rulers, and citizens to build an ideal society. He exhorted everyone to draw inspiration from these teachings to lead life.

Kataria also praised the Central Valmiki Sabha for organising this grand event, emphasising that Valmiki’s teachings promote equality and ethical values for all.

MLA Jagraon Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and others were also present on the occasion.

Embrace Valmiki’s principles: Sond urges people

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Tuesday encouraged people to embrace the moral values and humanitarian principles taught by Maharishi Valmiki to build an ideal society.

Participating as the chief guest at the ‘Shobha Yatra’ organised by the Valmiki community here to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki’s Pargat Diwas, Sond extended warm greetings to the people of Punjab. He highlighted that Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana, has inspired generations to lead virtuous lives and uphold high social values. He emphasised that Maharishi Valmiki is regarded as the father of Indian culture and is respected by all communities.

On this occasion, chairman of Khanna Market Committee, Jagtar Singh Gill Rattanheri, president Balram Balu along with a large number of people participated in the event.