Ludhiana: Major fire breaks out at shop in congested market

A major fire broke out at a two-wheeler spare parts shop near Subhani Building Chowk in the old city area on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported.

The shop, “The Scooter Centre- Bombay Walian Di Hatti”, is located on the ground floor of a three-storey building and there is a hotel right above it. Panic gripped the congested area as clouds of black smoke could be seen from a distance and there were explosions inside the building, where engine oil bottles were kept.

As per information, the fire brigade had received an alert at around 7 am and the firefighting operations continued for around two and a half hours. Leading fireman Rajinder Singh said that eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they were refilled over 35 times to douse the flames. The reason behind the incident is uncertain, but a short-circuit it is suspected.

The neighbouring shop owners also panicked suspecting that the flames might spread. The shop is located in a congested market and there were no proper fire safety arrangements in place.

Owner of the shop, Gurdarshan Singh, stated that the neighbours informed him about the fire after they saw smoke emanating from the shop at around 7am. There were losses in lakhs, he added.

MLA (Ludhiana central) Ashok Prashar Pappi also visited the spot.

Fire breaks out at hosiery unit in Pritam Nagar

A fire also broke out on the third floor of a hosiery unit in Pritam Nagar at around 3pm. No casualty was reported and the reason behind is uncertain. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation continued for around one and a half hours. Fire officials said that wooden blocks and hosiery products were gutted in the blaze.