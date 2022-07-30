Ludhiana: Major portion of Sua Road caves in

A major portion of the road caved in on Sua Road in Passi Nagar (Pakhowal Road) on Saturday morning.

Residents of the area said the incident took place at around 7.30 am, right after a truck crossed the area, leading to the formation of a 20-feet long and 10-feet deep crater. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The pit was filled with water and officials suspect that a leakage in sewer or water supply lines may have led to the cave in. However, they are yet to confirm it. Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi also inspected the site and suspects that laying of underground wires may have caused leakage in the lines.

MC superintending engineer, Ravinder Garg said they are digging the road portion to ascertain the exact cause.

Residents rued that a cave-in was reported on the same road a few years back as well and authorities should find a concrete solution for the problem which is putting lives of residents at risk.

Rishi, a resident, said, “It is fortunate that no vehicle was moving on the portion which caved in. MC should find a solution at the earliest and check for leakages in lines regularly.”

Survey of sewerage lines hangs fire

After a major road cave-in at Deep Nagar on October 29, 2021, in which two students and a woman had a narrow escape, officials had said a survey of sewerage lines in the city would be conducted . But, nothing has been done in this regard.

Decades-old brick sewer lines are installed in many parts of the city, resulting in major road cave-ins every year, especially during the monsoons.

Gogi said he will take up the matter with the authorities.