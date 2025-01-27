Ludhiana: Make rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah mass movement, says governor

Calling for a special focus on cleaning the Buddha Nullah, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria has emphasised the need to balance development with environmental preservation for future generations. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria (HT File)

Presiding over the state-level Republic Day function in Ludhiana, he pointed out that while the world is deliberating on addressing global warming, it simultaneously requires energy for development. He highlighted that significant efforts are being made, both nationally and particularly in Punjab, to combat air pollution, water pollution and solid waste.

He urged every individual to play a crucial role in saving the planet and stressed the importance of making rejuvenation of the Buddha Nullah a mass movement.

Regarding the drug menace, the governor noted that the state government is making sincere efforts toward achieving the target of ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab” (drug-free Punjab) and has established a support services unit at the headquarters of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force. This specialised unit focuses on analysing drug-related data, communications, financial transactions and trafficking profiles, thereby significantly strengthening the force’s capacity to combat the drug problem effectively.

Additionally, he mentioned that more than 1,500 village defence committees have been formed in six districts bordering Pakistan to enhance border security and reduce the smuggling of drugs and arms.

He underscored the importance of collective responsibility in promoting integrity and transparency in governance, urging citizens to actively support government efforts to create a corruption-free administration.

Commending Punjab’s contributions to the freedom struggle, Kataria noted the state’s extraordinary spirit of valour.

The governor also honoured 105 individuals for their outstanding services in their respective fields. He also distributed sewing machines and tricycles to those in need and recognised freedom fighters and their family members during the event.

MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, chief secretary KAP Sinha, DGP Gaurav Yadav, mayor Principal Inderjeet Kaur, deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and Punjab Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal among others were present.