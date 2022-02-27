Ludhiana | Man accused of robbery bid at gold loan office arrested in Kolkata

Around four months after a robbery bid was foiled at a Muthoot Finance Gold Loan branch in Sundar Nagar, an accused in the case was arrested in Kolkata on February 20 after exchanging fire with the cops.

A police team has been sent to Kolkata to obtain custody of the accused, Sajan of Bihar, who also is also known by his aliases Akash Jha alias Maninder Mani. The accused will be brought to Ludhiana on a production warrant for questioning him regarding the robbery bids at Muthoot Fincorp Gold Loan and Muthoot Finance company branch on Dugri Road.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said they had been alerted by the Raniganj police unit of Kolkata, after the accused, who confessed to his involvement in the robbery bid in Ludhiana, was arrested.

The accused and his aides were arrested while trying to rob the house of a businessman, Sundar Bhalotia, in Ram Bagan area in Kolkata. Alerted by the neighbours, the West Bengal Police foiled the robbery bid and arrested Sajan, and his aides Tapan alias Chandan Kumar Sahani and Manoj Kumar, after a gunfight.

A case under Sections 452 (house-trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 395 (dacoity), 397 (dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused in Kolkata.

Four armed robbers had attempted to rob Muthoot Fincorp Gold Loan’s Sundar Nagar branch on October 30, 2021. An alert security guard had shot dead one of the robbers, while his accomplices had managed to flee. The robbers had also shot the manager of the branch.

The robber who was killed was identified as Amar Partap Singh of Rasalpur village, Nalanda, Bihar.