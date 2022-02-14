Ludhiana | Man, aide arrested for murder bid at brother-in-law

A total of 15 days after a murder bid on security guard Sukhwinder Singh, police arrested the victim’s brother-in-law and his assistant and recovered the weapon and Royal Enfield motorcycle used in the crime from the accused’s possession.

The primary accused, identified as Kamaljeet Singh, 42, of Mohi village of Sudhar, is a truck driver. He shared a strained relationship with the victim and his wife.

Police have recovered a .32 bore illegal pistol and 16 bullets from the accused’s possession.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a joint team of Crime Investigation Agency staff-1 and PAU police station had been working on the case and made the arrest on Monday.

“Kamaljeet nursed a rivalry against Sukhwinder Singh and hatched a conspiracy to kill him and involved his assistant in the crime,” he added.

Further detailing the incident, the commissioner said, ”On January 30 when Sukhwinder Singh was going to join duty, the accused intercepted his way near the Noorpur village and fired four bullets targeting him, of which three hit the victim. The accused fled from the spot assuming him dead.”

“To avoid the suspicion the accused reached hospital to see Sukhwinder Singh and also took care of him,” he added.

Sub-Inspector Harminder Singh, in-charge at CIA staff 1, said the police zeroed in on Kamaljeet Singh after the victim revealed that the attackers used a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

The accused, and his assistant, identified as Gagandeep Singh, are already facing a drug case in Rajasthan. During questioning, he admitted to having brought the pistol from Madhya Pradesh three years ago.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the PAU police station.

3 days after murder bid on RTI activist, an FIR lodged

Ludhiana

The police on Monday booked seven unidentified accused under attempt to murder. The move comes three days after an RTI activist was assaulted near Trunk Wala Bazaar on February 11.

Sub-inspector Akash Dutt, station house officer, Division number 3 police station, said after recording the statement of victim, who initially was stated unfit by the doctors, a case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

The victim, identified as Rajesh Kumar Jain, 59, of Nikka Mal Chowk, is a trader and an RTI activist. He was returning home from the municipal corporation ( Zone A office) when he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by the assailants.

