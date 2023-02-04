Ludhiana: Man, aide attack friend with hammer following monetary dispute, arrested

Two persons have been arrested for attacking a man with a hammer following a monetary dispute. The passersby took the injured person to the hospital. The victim claimed that the accused robbed him of ₹20,000 and a mobile phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Koom Kalan police lodged an FIR against the accused on Friday. The police arrested the accused identified as Mohan Singh and Gurinder Singh, both residents of Takhran village of Koom Kalan, on Saturday. The victim, Karamjit Singh, is also a resident of Takhran village. He is a farmer.

He stated that Mohan is his friend and he had borrowed ₹7 lakh from him with a promise to return the same within a few days. He added that Mohan failed to return the money on time. When he asked him to return the money, the accused started threatening him.

He alleged that on January 31, Mohan called him and asked him to reach the bus stop of Bhamma village where he would return his money. When he reached the bus stop, Mohan sat with him on his scooter and made him drive towards Sherian village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After reaching the village, a bike-borne masked man stopped me. He flashed a hammer and hit me on my head. After I fell down on the ground, Mohan took the hammer and attacked me repeatedly. After I lost consciousness, the accused escaped from the spot assuming I was dead. While fleeing, the accused stole ₹20,000 in cash and my mobile phone,” he added.

ASI Somnath, who is investigating the case, said after recording statement of the victim, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379-B (snatching), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. The police have arrested Mohan and his accomplice Gurinder.