Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man, aide booked for kidnapping, raping teen
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man, aide booked for kidnapping, raping teen

The duo allegedly kidnapped the girl and raped her for 26 days; then, they dropped her home in an unconscious state when her health started deteriorating
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:50 AM IST
A rape case has been registered. (Representative image)

Sahnewal police on Monday booked a man and his accomplice for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl for atleast 26 days.

The accused have been identified as Adarsh Tiwari of Giaspura and Satyam.

An FIR has been lodged against them based on the statement of the victim’s father, a resident of Mahadev Nagar. He stated that his daughter had gone missing on July 18 and he had lodged a missing report with the police and kept looking for her, but to no avail.

On August 14, the accused dropped the victim outside her home in an unconscious state and said they had found her roaming around at Eastman Chowk. After 15 days of her return, the girl told her father that she had befriended Tiwari, following which he abducted her with Satyam’s help. She added that they kept her in a room at Sherpur and raped her for 26 days. When her health started deteriorating, they dropped her back and fled, she said.

