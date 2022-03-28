Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man arrested for cultivating opium at his house

Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The rural police on Saturday arrested a man, who had sown poppy plants on the roof of his bathroom to cultivate opium. The police have recovered as many as 190 poppy plants from his roof.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Hoof of Gujjarwal village. It is learnt that poppy cultivation is banned in the region.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Ketan Patil Baliram said the police conducted the raid following a tip-off that the accused had prepared a seed bed in the roof of his bathroom after laying layers of soil and sowing poppy plants.

A case under Sections 16, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Jodhan police station.

