Ludhiana man arrested for sporting ‘police’ tag on motorcycle

Police said they noticed the man riding a motorcycle carrying the said tag at the check post near Jain Temple Chowk, Dhandran, in Ludhiana
A case under Section 171 (wearing garb or carrying a public servant token with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the motorcyclist at the Sadar police station in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A motorcyclist was on Friday arrested for pasting a ‘police’ tag on his vehicle without authorisation.

The accused, who has been identified as Gaurav Verma, is a resident of Mohalla Teliyan, Faridkot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ashwani Kumar stated that they noticed the man riding a motorcycle carrying the said tag at the check post near Jain Temple Chowk, Dhandran.

Upon enquiry, the individual failed to give a satisfactory response, following which a case under Section 171 (wearing garb or carrying a public servant token with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sadar police station.

Notably, the commissioner of police had imposed a ban on pasting any tags bearing credentials of police, army and VIP positions on vehicles without authority citing the possibility of criminals taking advantage.

