Ludhiana man arrested with 410 gm heroin

The Ludhiana unit of Special Task Force (STF) arrested a BRS Nagar man on Saturday with 410 gram heroin.

The accused has been identified as Narinder Kohli alias Sonu. The STF also impounded his bike.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana unit, said they arrested the accused from Rajguru Nagar on the basis of a tip-off.

“During questioning, Narinder told STF that he got involved in drug peddling three years ago. He is already facing trial in five cases of forgery and gambling,” said the inspector.

A case under Section 21 of NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at STF police station in Mohali. The STF are questioning him to find out from where he procured the heroin and to whom he was going to deliver it.